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South African Dy President meets Vice President Radhakrishnan

South African Dy President meets Vice President Radhakrishnan

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 04:22 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Deputy President of South Africa Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile on Tuesday met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here during his official visit to India as the two leaders discussed trade, skills development, defence and other issues.

South African Dy President meets Vice President Radhakrishnan

The South African deputy president was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior ministers and government officials.

During the meeting, the two leaders held comprehensive discussions aimed at strengthening the longstanding partnership between India and South Africa, the Vice President secretariat said.

Key areas of focus included trade, investment, defence cooperation, skills development, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

The leaders also exchanged views on issues concerning the Global South and discussed expanding cooperation through multilateral platforms such as BRICS, G20, IBSA, and IORA.

Both sides emphasised the importance of unlocking the full potential of bilateral economic relations and creating a favourable environment for businesses and investors.

Vice President Radhakrishnan highlighted the proposed India-Southern African Customs Union Preferential Trade Agreement and expressed hope for the early commencement and successful conclusion of negotiations.

 
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