New Delhi, Deputy President of South Africa Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile on Tuesday met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here during his official visit to India as the two leaders discussed trade, skills development, defence and other issues.

South African Dy President meets Vice President Radhakrishnan

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The South African deputy president was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior ministers and government officials.

During the meeting, the two leaders held comprehensive discussions aimed at strengthening the longstanding partnership between India and South Africa, the Vice President secretariat said.

Key areas of focus included trade, investment, defence cooperation, skills development, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

The leaders also exchanged views on issues concerning the Global South and discussed expanding cooperation through multilateral platforms such as BRICS, G20, IBSA, and IORA.

Both sides emphasised the importance of unlocking the full potential of bilateral economic relations and creating a favourable environment for businesses and investors.

Vice President Radhakrishnan highlighted the proposed India-Southern African Customs Union Preferential Trade Agreement and expressed hope for the early commencement and successful conclusion of negotiations.

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{{^usCountry}} Defence cooperation also featured prominently in the discussions. The leaders welcomed the growing collaboration between the two countries and expressed optimism about future editions of the IBSAMAR Naval Exercise, involving India, Brazil, and South Africa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defence cooperation also featured prominently in the discussions. The leaders welcomed the growing collaboration between the two countries and expressed optimism about future editions of the IBSAMAR Naval Exercise, involving India, Brazil, and South Africa. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The vice president thanked South Africa for its support to India's Project Cheetah through the transfer of cheetahs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vice president thanked South Africa for its support to India's Project Cheetah through the transfer of cheetahs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Citing the programme's encouraging progress, including successful breeding in the wild, he sought continued South African cooperation in the conservation initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing the programme's encouraging progress, including successful breeding in the wild, he sought continued South African cooperation in the conservation initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Radhakrishnan also invited South Africa to consider joining India-led global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the International Big Cat Alliance, noting their shared objectives of sustainable development and environmental protection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhakrishnan also invited South Africa to consider joining India-led global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the International Big Cat Alliance, noting their shared objectives of sustainable development and environmental protection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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