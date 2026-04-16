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South Korean President to visit India Apr 19–21, meet PM Modi to deepen strategic ties

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to visit India April 19–21, meet PM Modi to boost trade, shipbuilding, semiconductors and tech cooperation

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 11:21 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit India next week for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at enhancing cooperation in key areas such as trade, shipbuilding, semiconductors and emerging technologies.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit India next week for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (REUTERS)

Lee is the first South Korean president to travel to India in eight years, and he will be in the country during April 19–21 with First Lady Kim Hea Kyung and a delegation comprising ministers, senior officials and business leaders. This will also be his first visit to India.

Lee and Modi will hold discussions on strengthening cooperation in a spectrum of areas, including shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies and people-to-people ties, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. They will also discuss regional and global issues.

Lee will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-rak told a media briefing in Seoul that Lee’s visit will bolster South Korea’s Global South diplomacy in view of India’s leading role among developing nations. The visit will also strengthen the special strategic partnership between South Korea and India and create new momentum for economic cooperation, he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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