Southwest monsoon covers entire India as IMD predicts widespread rainfall today

In the advent of the southwest monsoon covering almost all parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department has forecast ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall over isolated places of east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, and Kerala on Tuesday.

In their forecast, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad (in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Gujarat.

“With the southwest monsoon covering all of India, rainfall activity has intensified across most states. Parts of central and northwest India had a temporary slowdown in monsoon activity, but that will pick up again from Tuesday,” said a senior IMD official.

The Met department has also predicted thunderstorm and lightning, accompanied with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph, at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

