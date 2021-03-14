SP leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq condemns FIR against Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Sunday condemned the registration of FIR against his party supremo Akhilesh Yadav against whom an FIR was registered recently for allegedly attacking journalists during a press conference in Moradabad.
The Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal said that the SP will protest against this registration of FIR.
Speaking to ANI, Shafiqur Rahman Barq said: "This FIR is equivalent to a fake FIR. Yadav ji our President. This move by the complainants is not acceptable. Instead of covering what Yadav ji spoke on in the press conference, the media is busy covering his FIR related stories. Yadav ji too has lodged an FIR against the complainants in response. This move was acceptable."
"We are having a conversation with the party's workers. If needed, we will protest against this move by the complainants," he said.
On March 10, a scuffle broke out after some media persons allegedly came close to the security cover of Akhilesh Yadav during his press conference in Moradabad.
Following this incident, a complaint was filed by a few alleged media persons with the police.
In a tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said: "The FIR filed against me by the BJP led state government of Uttar Pradesh... This FIR is a symbol of BJP's losing power in the state." (ANI)
