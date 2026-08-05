Space push, cricket World Cup, electricity in villages: Indira Gandhi's 1983 Independence Day speech

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debabrata Bhattacharjee

...Read More Debabrata Bhattacharjee is a Senior Video Producer with over seven years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in sports video production, news storytelling and social media strategy. He has extensive experience across the entire video production lifecycle, from research and scripting to shooting, editing, publishing and audience growth. Currently with Hindustan Times, he is responsible for producing videos for HT Cricket as well as for HT Videos. Read Less