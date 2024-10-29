Spanish president Pedro Sanchez uses UPI to purchase Lord Ganesha idol in Mumbai

Spanish president Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday used unified payments interface (UPI) to purchase a Lord Ganesha idol in Mumbai. The Spanish president was being helped by an Indian representative to fulfill the transaction.



Sanchez is on a three-day visit to India. He will attend an event in Mumbai and leave for Spain on Wednesday. On Monday, he and his wife Begona Gomez participated in Diwali celebrations in India's financial capital.



The Spanish President and his wife lit diyas and set off some pencil crackers to celebrate the festival. They also had their hands on delicious Indian sweets, including ladoos. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez uses UPI transaction to buy a Lord Ganesha idol in Mumbai(PTI)

PM Modi, Sanchez inaugurate private facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sanchez unveiled the Tata Advanced System Limited-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India.

The facility in Vadodara is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India. PM Modi said it will not only strengthen India-Spain relationship, but also "boost our mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World'.



The aircraft manufactured at this facility will also be exported in future, he said. Modi also expressed hope that the ecosystem created by this facility will help India manufacture civil aircraft in future.

"The factory for producing C-295 aircraft reflects the new work culture of new India. This facility showcased the speed at which India is working, right from ideation till execution of any project. The construction of this factory started two years back and today, it is ready for production," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

"I have always stressed on avoiding unnecessary delays in planning or execution...I am confident that aircraft manufactured here will be exported to other countries in future," Modi said.

The defence manufacturing ecosystem is touching new heights, he said, adding India could achieve the milestone because of some concrete steps taken by his government 10 years ago.

"At that time, no one could have imagined that India could achieve such success in defence manufacturing because the country's priority and identity were only imports in those days. But we decided to walk on a new path and set new targets for us. And the results are right before us today," said the PM.