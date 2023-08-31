‘Special Session’ of Parliament from September 18-22: Govt

The government will hold a ‘Special Session’ of Parliament from September 18-22, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday,

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The minister, however, did not say why the session has been called.

The previous, Monsoon session of Parliament, was held between July 20 and August 11, and witnessed acrimonious exchanges between the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the opposition I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) bloc, primarily over the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur.

I.N.D.I.A also introduced a no-confidence motion against the Modi government which was easily defeated on the last day, with the opposition walking out of the Lok Sabha during prime minister Narendra Modi's address.

(This is a developing story. Please check again for details)

