Speeding BMW kills Ganesh Mandal worker in Mumbai's Mulund, another remains critical

Two workers of Cha Raja Ganpati Mandal in Mumbai's Mulund were hit by a speeding BMW car early morning on Saturday, killing one person and seriously injuring the other, news agency ANI reported. Pritam Thorat and Prasad Patil, of the famous Mulund Cha Raja Ganesh Mandal were putting up banners near the Aakruti Tower in Gavanpada when a speeding BMW hit and ran over them. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

"Two workers of Mulund Cha Raja Ganpati Mandal were hit by a speeding car, one died, and one is in critical condition. The incident happened at 4 am. Police have registered a case," said a statement by Mumbai Police.

According to the police, the two workers, Pritam Thorat and Prasad Patil, of the famous Mulund Cha Raja Ganesh Mandal were putting up banners near the Aakruti Tower in Gavanpada when a speeding BMW hit and ran over them.

As the driver fled the location, the onlookers rushed the victims to a nearby hospital. While Thorat succumbed to his injuries, Patil continues to be critical and is undergoing treatment.

Mulund Police traced the accused driver's location to Navi Mumbai and arrested him. Police have identified him as Shakti Alagh, a Mulund (West) resident.

Alagh told the police that he was helping with festive preparations at a local Ganesh Mandal till 10 pm on Friday, before going home. Police believe that Alagh, who worked in a call centre earlier, had bought the BMW second-hand.

A senior inspector told The Indian Express that the accused could not fall asleep and decided to take his newly serviced BMW for a test drive. “It was while out on a drive that the incident took place. Fearing he would be beaten up, he fled from the spot and parked his car in his building. He took a bike and fled from there to Navi Mumbai. Eventually, we arrested him from Kharghar,” the official added.

Though the accused did not appear to have been under the influence of alcohol, the police have sent his blood samples for medical tests. Police are expected to produce the accused in court on Sunday and seek his custody for further investigation.

(With ANI inputs)