Week after collision with BMW in Worli, biker succumbs to injuries, driver charged

Mumbai: A 28-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday after a week-long battle for life following a collision with a speeding BMW car at Worli Sea Face. The incident has reignited concerns about road safety in the bustling metropolis. A 28-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday after a week-long battle for life following a collision with a speeding BMW(Anshuman Poyrekar)

Vinod Lad, who worked as a supervisor at a transport company in Thane, was returning home to Worli when the accident occurred on Abdul Gaffar Khan Road. The BMW, heading towards south Mumbai, struck Lad's motorcycle from behind, causing severe head injuries.

The Worli police have charged the BMW driver, Kiran Indulkar, under section 106 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for causing death due to rash and negligent act. Indulkar, who initially rushed Lad to hospital with the help of passersby, was arrested on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody.

"The initial FIR was registered on 20 July," said Ravindra Katkar, senior inspector at the Worli police station. "We added the new section following Lad's death."

Lad had been in intensive care at Nair Hospital since the accident before succumbing to his injuries on Saturday.

This fatal collision follows a similar incident on 9 July, when a 45-year-old woman was killed after being dragged more than 2 kilometres from Atria Mall to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. The BMW in that case was allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time.

These incidents have sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and improved road safety measures in Mumbai, particularly concerning high-performance vehicles on the city's congested streets.