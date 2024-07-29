 Week after collision with BMW in Worli, biker succumbs to injuries, driver charged | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Week after collision with BMW in Worli, biker succumbs to injuries, driver charged

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 29, 2024 12:50 PM IST

Vinod Lad, who worked as a supervisor at a transport company in Thane, was returning home to Worli when the accident occurred on Abdul Gaffar Khan Road

Mumbai: A 28-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday after a week-long battle for life following a collision with a speeding BMW car at Worli Sea Face. The incident has reignited concerns about road safety in the bustling metropolis.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday after a week-long battle for life following a collision with a speeding BMW(Anshuman Poyrekar)
A 28-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday after a week-long battle for life following a collision with a speeding BMW(Anshuman Poyrekar)

Vinod Lad, who worked as a supervisor at a transport company in Thane, was returning home to Worli when the accident occurred on Abdul Gaffar Khan Road. The BMW, heading towards south Mumbai, struck Lad's motorcycle from behind, causing severe head injuries.

The Worli police have charged the BMW driver, Kiran Indulkar, under section 106 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for causing death due to rash and negligent act. Indulkar, who initially rushed Lad to hospital with the help of passersby, was arrested on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody.

"The initial FIR was registered on 20 July," said Ravindra Katkar, senior inspector at the Worli police station. "We added the new section following Lad's death."

Lad had been in intensive care at Nair Hospital since the accident before succumbing to his injuries on Saturday.

This fatal collision follows a similar incident on 9 July, when a 45-year-old woman was killed after being dragged more than 2 kilometres from Atria Mall to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. The BMW in that case was allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time.

These incidents have sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and improved road safety measures in Mumbai, particularly concerning high-performance vehicles on the city's congested streets.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Week after collision with BMW in Worli, biker succumbs to injuries, driver charged
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On