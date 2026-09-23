Speeding truck kills father, 3 children in Nuh; drags bodies for 90 metres

A man and three children were killed and their bodies mutilated after they were run over by a speeding truck and dragged by the vehicle on Nuh-Tauru road in Nuh late Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The man's wife sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment, (HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the victim’s wife was also critically injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment.

The accident took place around 11pm near Maria Manzil School on the Nuh-Tauru road, police said.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Shakir, 32, a resident of Padla village, his one-and-a-half-month-old daughter Zahra, two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Sajra and his five-year-old sister-in-law Gazala

Police said Shakir’s wife Nasreen has been admitted at Shaheed Hasan Khan government medical college and hospital in Nalhar, Nuh.

Shakir was an Urdu language teacher in a madrasa in Tauru and was riding the motorcycle with the four children and wife to return home from a family function at a relative’s house when the accident took place, the police said.

They added that the bobtail semi-truck was speeding when it hit the motorcycle. Nasreen was flung towards the roadside due to the impact and thus, managed to survive but with multiple fractures and severe head injury.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The rest of them fell on the road with the motorcycle and were run over by the truck. All four died on the spot. The truck, police said, did not slow down after hitting the two-wheeler. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rest of them fell on the road with the motorcycle and were run over by the truck. All four died on the spot. The truck, police said, did not slow down after hitting the two-wheeler. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Inspector Ajit Singh, station house officer of City police station, said the impact was so severe that all four were killed on the spot.

“Their mutilated bodies were scattered on the road after getting dragged under the truck for up to 80-90 metres,” he said.

Singh said the entire accident was captured on CCTV installed at a nearby shop. “The footage shows the speeding truck hitting the motorcycle and continuing ahead after mowing down all four,” he said.

The motorcycle which the family was riding broke into several pieces.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators said commuters rushed to the spot but could do little since four people died on the spot. They later alerted the police control room following which police and emergency response vehicles rushed to the spot.

SHO Singh said all four bodies were shifted to a government hospital in Nalhar from where they will be handed over to the concerned family after autopsy. “The driver had abandoned the truck away from the spot which was later seized. He will be arrested soon,” he added.

On the family’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at City police station in Nuh on Wednesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}