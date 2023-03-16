SpiceJet de-rosters two pilots for celebrating Holi inside cockpit

Two SpiceJet pilots have been de-rostered after they were found celebrating Holi while on duty last Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airline said. Both pilots placed a glass of coffee on the center console of the flight deck in the cockpit. “Both pilots have been off rostered pending an inquiry. SpiceJet has a strict policy for consumption of food inside the cockpit which is adhered by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation”, a SpiceJet spokesperson said.A Twitter user commented,"Appalling & extremely unprofessional behaviour by @flyspicejet pilots. If the liquid (resting on the fuel cutoff levers) spills, it can short circuit the electronics affecting a range of systems and compromise the aircraft’s ability to fly safely".

A viral picture of pilots having coffee and gujiyas inside cockpit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail