 Spicejet passengers claim being made to sit in flight without AC for an hour | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spicejet passengers claim being made to sit in flight without AC for an hour

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 03:34 PM IST

A passenger claimed that the temperature inside the flight was 40 degrees and the air-conditioner was switched on after the flight took off.

Passengers of a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Darbhanga on Wednesday alleged that they had to wait inside the aircraft without air conditioning (AC) for over an hour amid the ongoing heatwave. As a result, several passengers complained of feeling unwell.

Passengers of a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Darbhanga have alleged that they had to wait inside the aircraft without air conditioning (AC) for over an hour amid the ongoing heatwave. (AFP File Photo)
Passengers of a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Darbhanga have alleged that they had to wait inside the aircraft without air conditioning (AC) for over an hour amid the ongoing heatwave. (AFP File Photo)

In an interaction with news agency ANI, a passenger, Rohan Kumar confirmed the incident. Kumar claimed that the temperature inside the flight was 40 degrees and the air-conditioner was switched on after the flight took off.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"I was travelling from Delhi to Darbhanga (SG 476) from SpiceJet. At the Delhi airport after the check-in, they did not switch on the air-conditioning (AC) for an hour. The temperature inside (flight) was 40 degrees. The passengers were suffering. The air-conditioner (AC) was switched on when the flight took off...," said Kumar.

ALSO READ| Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, CSMIA, 60 hospitals get hoax bomb threat e-mails

Delhi has been witnessing extreme heatwave conditions with high temperatures. On Wednesday, Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal, the weather office said.

Amid the heatwave in Delhi, hospitals are seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heat stroke and exhaustion. Doctors have urged the elderly and immuno-compromised patients to avoid stepping outdoors.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there is a possibility of light rain in Delhi in the next three to four days, reported news agency ANI.

"There is a possibility of rain in Delhi, called pre-monsoon showers due to southwesterly winds in the next three or four days. Heat waves can be reduced. The discomfort which you are feeling indicates that moisture is increasing in your area," IMD scientist Soma Sen said.

"Heat wave conditions likely to continue over many parts of North India (except Uttar Pradesh) during next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Spicejet passengers claim being made to sit in flight without AC for an hour
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On