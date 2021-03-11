SpiceHealth starts RT-PCR test for 500 in Mumbai, Delhi

SpiceJet on Thursday launched the country’s cheapest testing facility for general public at ₹499 through its healthcare company, SpiceHealth. It will also offer a special price of ₹299, which is one-third of the prevailing market rate, to its passengers who wish to get the Covid-19 test done.

Till now, SpiceHealth has worked with various state governments and government medical bodies to facilitate Covid-19 testing and its mobile labs are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and Indian Council of Medical Research.

In the first phase, SpiceHealth will make its testing facility available for the general public in Mumbai and Delhi. It will collect swabs from people’s home at a nominal charge and customers will also have the option to book appointments on www.spicehealth.com and get themselves tested at the nearest SpiceHealth mobile lab . Similarly, SpiceJet passengers will be able book for an RT-PCR test on the website by mentioning their PNR number.

“The PNR can be used once by a passenger to avail the special discounted price either prior to travel or up to 30 days after travel,” the airline spokesperson said.

SpiceHealth CEO Avani Singh said, “After testing over a million people in Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana and Haridwar and working closely with the respective local governments, SpiceHealth is offering the cheapest and fastest RT-PCR testing directly to the people.”

Recently, SpiceHealth set-up mobile laboratories and testing facilities across Haridwar and at five locations along the border of Uttarakhand for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests of pilgrims visiting the Kumbh Mela. In January, it launched a genome sequencing laboratory at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport to help in identifying the new mutant variants of Covid-19 virus carried by passengers travelling from other countries.