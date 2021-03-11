SpiceHealth starts RT-PCR test for ₹500 in Mumbai, Delhi
SpiceJet on Thursday launched the country’s cheapest testing facility for general public at ₹499 through its healthcare company, SpiceHealth. It will also offer a special price of ₹299, which is one-third of the prevailing market rate, to its passengers who wish to get the Covid-19 test done.
Till now, SpiceHealth has worked with various state governments and government medical bodies to facilitate Covid-19 testing and its mobile labs are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and Indian Council of Medical Research.
In the first phase, SpiceHealth will make its testing facility available for the general public in Mumbai and Delhi. It will collect swabs from people’s home at a nominal charge and customers will also have the option to book appointments on www.spicehealth.com and get themselves tested at the nearest SpiceHealth mobile lab . Similarly, SpiceJet passengers will be able book for an RT-PCR test on the website by mentioning their PNR number.
Also Read | After IndiGo, SpiceJet opts for electric taxiing to save fuel
“The PNR can be used once by a passenger to avail the special discounted price either prior to travel or up to 30 days after travel,” the airline spokesperson said.
SpiceHealth CEO Avani Singh said, “After testing over a million people in Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana and Haridwar and working closely with the respective local governments, SpiceHealth is offering the cheapest and fastest RT-PCR testing directly to the people.”
Recently, SpiceHealth set-up mobile laboratories and testing facilities across Haridwar and at five locations along the border of Uttarakhand for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests of pilgrims visiting the Kumbh Mela. In January, it launched a genome sequencing laboratory at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport to help in identifying the new mutant variants of Covid-19 virus carried by passengers travelling from other countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox