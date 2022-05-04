SpiceJet’s MAX aircraft grounded, probe ordered after air turnback

New Delhi: A SpiceJet Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft was grounded after it returned to Chennai minutes after taking off for West Bengal’s Durgapur on Tuesday, and prompted the aviation regulator to start an investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chennai airport officials said the aircraft’s engine number two shut down and forced the return after the take-off around 7.40 pm. An official said during the climb, engine number two’s oil filter bypass lights flashed. “The pilot in command carried out inflight shutdown of the engine number two as per the quick reference handbooks... Air turn back was initiated after the checks were done and the pilot requested priority landing of the aircraft...” The flight landed around 7.45 pm.

“SpiceJet flight SG-331 operating from Chennai to Durgapur on May 3 [Tuesday] returned to Chennai after taking off due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed back safely,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The Durgapur-bound flight’s air turnback is the second such instance since the ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was lifted. In December, a Kolkata-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Mumbai after take-off when one of its engines shut down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft resumed operations in December 2020 two years after they were grounded globally after the 2018 Lion Air and 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crashes left 346 people dead. A faulty flight handling system meant to keep the plane from stalling as it ascends was blamed for the crashes. The automated system was found to have pushed the nose of the plane downwards.

Aviation authorities in the US later directed Boeing to revamp the planes and implement new training protocols for the pilots. The ban on Boeing 737 MAX was lifted in India in 2021.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulator, last month barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying Boeing 737 Max aircraft until they undergo the required training, citing issues with their simulator training. The airline restricted the pilots from operating the aircraft until they undergo retraining. These pilots remain available for other Boeing 737 aircraft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SpiceJet has 650 pilots trained for Boeing 737 MAX operations. It is the only Indian airline to operate them and has 11 such aircraft. Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air, which plans to begin operations this summer, has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

DGCA ordered a probe after turbulence on SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight left 17 people injured on Sunday. It took off the roster the flight’s crew, aircraft maintenance engineer, and in charge of the airline’s maintenance control centre. The regulator plans an inspection of the entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet.