Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Spirit of New India': PM Modi cheers up women's hockey team after Olympics bronze miss
india news

'Spirit of New India': PM Modi cheers up women's hockey team after Olympics bronze miss

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the India women's hockey team after the bronze medal match and said that their spirit reflects that of 'New India'. He pointed out that despite narrow miss, the team's success so far will motivate young daughters to take up hockey.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:00 AM IST
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered up the India women's hockey team after the bronze medal match. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged the Indian women's hockey team, after the girls lost following a valiant fight in the bronze medal match against Great Britain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Despite going down 2-0 at one point, the Indian team scored three quick goals to take lead in the match and put the Rio Olympics gold medalists on the backfoot. But Britain bounced back in the fourth quarter and won the match 4-3.

Prime Minister Modi, taking to his official handle on Twitter, said: "We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi indian hockey team india women's hockey team india hockey team tokyo olympics tokyo 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Beautiful pictures of butterfly-shaped pieces of ice go viral

Video of this 100-year-old powerlifter is inspiring many. Seen viral clip yet?

British DJ Rob da Bank’s name turns into meme, he reacts with this tweet

Nasa posts pic created using a series of 53 images. Can you guess what it shows?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP