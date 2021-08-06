'Nothing but proud': India laud women's hockey team's valiant performance at Tokyo Olympics

India put on a valiant fight in the bronze medal match against Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Despite going down 2-0 at one point, the Indian team scored three quick goals to take lead in the match and put the Rio Olympics gold medalists on the backfoot.

While Britain bounced back to win the match 4-3, Indian team's superb efforts in Tokyo were applauded by the fans who praised the team for never giving up throughout their campaign.

Also read: India women's hockey team miss out on bronze medal, lose thriller against Great Britain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to show praise on India's brave performance in Tokyo. "We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team," he wrote on Twitter.

We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021

हॉकी का सुनहरा दौर वापस लौट आया है ! 🇮🇳



Don't break down girls, you all played superb at #Tokyo2020 by reaching top 4 in the world!

I appreciate our Women's Hockey for making India proud. #Cheer4India !! https://t.co/74J5QwxrYN pic.twitter.com/xMaGC3yLg6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2021

Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again @TheHockeyIndia . #IndvsGBR pic.twitter.com/b6RSXbp9rN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2021

You gave it your everything. Put your bodies on the line. You should be nothing but proud of this campaign. We all are. #TeamIndia #Olympics #Hockey #IndvGBR pic.twitter.com/pwxptdMEjd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 6, 2021

Hard on the women’s hockey team to not finish with a bronze. Match was a cliffhanger. And not to forget, GBR was defending champion. What the Indian women have done is shown they are right up there with the world’s top teams — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 6, 2021

The performance of the Indian women’s hockey team has been one of the best stories of the Tokyo #Olympics They played as a team and gave it their all. Cannot ask for any more. Thank you for giving us fans so many wonderful memories 🙏🇮🇳🏑 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 6, 2021

This is India's best-ever showing in Olympics in women's hockey. India have only featured twice before in the Games. While they had finished in fourth position in 1980 as well, they had not qualified for the tournament and competed in a six-team round-robin format.

India qualified for the Olympics for the first time in 2016 where they had finished in 12th position out of 12 teams. But this time, they manged to finish in fourth position, showcasing their rise over the years.