Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sputnik V production in India to go 'fully on stream' in September, announces RDIF
india news

Sputnik V production in India to go 'fully on stream' in September, announces RDIF

In a statement, RDIF also said it expects India to to become a major production hub of the Russia-made anti-Covid shot.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informed on Saturday that the production in India of Sputnik V, the Russia-made vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is expected to come "fully on stream" in September.

"Production in India is expected to come fully on stream in September. RDIF expects India to become a major production hub of Sputnik V," a statement from RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, that markets the vaccine globally, said. The statement also mentioned various Indian pharmaceutical firms with which RDIF has tied up to manufacture the shot in India. These are the Serum Institute of India (SII), Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen Laboratories.

The September timeline mentioned in the statement is line with an announcement from earlier this month that the Pune-based SII will begin producing Sputnik V in September. SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, will produce more than 300 million doses annually, beginning this year itself.

Also Read | Serum Institute to begin Sputnik V vaccine production in September

The fund also dismissed speculations in sections of media that the manufacturing of the second component of batches will be delayed. "Such reports, based on anonymous sources, are incorrect. A number of our partners in India have already produced the second component batches, which are being verified at the Gamaleya Center in Russia. Transfer of technology to our partners in India is also in process, and there is an active exchange between vaccine production specialists from the two countries," it said.

The Gamaleya Institute, which comes under Russia's ministry of health, developed the vaccine with assistance from RDIF.

Sputnik V, which has a two-dose regimen, was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in April, when the country was in the grip of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The first 250 million doses of the vaccine will be marketed by the Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Also Read | Sputnik vaccine to be launched commercially ‘in the coming week’: Dr Reddy’s

Vaccination with Sputnik V in India began in Hyderabad in May in what was a soft launch roll-out. Since then, the jab, found 91.6% effective against Covid-19, has been launched to at least 50 cities or towns across the country.

(with ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sputnik v russia

Related Stories

gurugram news

Sputnik V 2nd dose to be given from today in Gurugram

PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 06:17 AM IST
world news

Mixing Russia's Sputnik V, Astrazeneca Covid shots proves safe: RDIF

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 02:10 PM IST
world news

Sputnik V Covid vaccine's single dose triggers strong antibody response: Study

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:09 PM IST
india news

Sputnik V vaccine effective against new variants of coronavirus: Study

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:11 PM IST
world news

RDIF says gap between two Sputnik V doses can be increased to 180 days: Report

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:05 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP