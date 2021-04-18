Home / India News / SRCC placement drive concludes
SRCC placement drive concludes

The internship offers received by the students increased 142% in comparison to the 2019-20 academic session.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 03:37 AM IST
SRCC(HT File Photo)

The first phase of placements of the 2020-21 academic session concluded in Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). The highest package offered this year was 25 lakh and the average package was 9.8 lakh, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the college’s placement cell, the internship offers received by the students increased 142% in comparison to the 2019-20 academic session.

Topics
srcc
