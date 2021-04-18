SRCC placement drive concludes

The first phase of placements of the 2020-21 academic session concluded in Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). The highest package offered this year was ₹25 lakh and the average package was ₹9.8 lakh, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the college’s placement cell, the internship offers received by the students increased 142% in comparison to the 2019-20 academic session.

