Sri Lankan mission in Delhi sends long-serving Indian staffers on island tour

NEW DELHI: A group of Indian employees working at the Sri Lankan high commission in New Delhi for more than 30 years have been sent on a tour of the island nation as a gesture of appreciation for their dedicated services, the high commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group, including five long-serving members of staff and their spouses, left for Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a six-day tour. They will visit Colombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Bentota.

While in Colombo, they will visit the foreign ministry and the presidential secretariat. They will also pay homage at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The group comprises senior principal secretary Deepak Nathani, senior executive officer Renu Sharma, receptionist KC Sharma, office assistant Virendar Kumar, and senior security officer Bijendra Pal, the high commission statement said.

The idea of offering the tour to long-serving staff members was mooted by the new high commissioner, Milinda Moragoda. He handed over air tickets and hotel reservation documents to the staff members at the Maha Bodhi temple in New Delhi last Saturday, as Buddhist priests invoked blessings on the group before their departure.

Three Sri Lankan private companies have sponsored the group’s visit.