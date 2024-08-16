Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's ‘very serious’ reaction to Kolkata rape-murder case

Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday said the Kolkata trainee doctor's rape and murder case shows the “amount of frustration” and “lack of morality ethics” in the society. Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT photo)

“A very unpleasant incident has occurred in the recent days that shows the amount of frustration and lack of morality ethics in the society. But at the same time, you see, Navaratri is going to come and women are going to be there. People are dancing, and they are partying. All that is happening,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said in a video released on the Art of Living.

According to the spiritual leader, atrocities against women, children, or the elderly should be dealt with an “iron fist”.

“There are pockets in this country which still are not very safe. Unfortunately, they have to deal with an iron fist very strongly, and one should condemn any such atrocity on women, children, or elderly people. It's very serious. We have to take it up because we can't allow the culture of the society to go down on wrong path. The culture of the society diminished, and a culture of violence took over what had not been part of India. For millenniums a lot of awareness needs to be created and a lot of work needs to be done,” he said.

On the violence during the late night doctors' protest in Kolkata, the spiritual leader said that it shows a lack of awareness.

“They are there to save the lives of the people, and they have been attacked...This shows such a lack of awareness. Let me tell the medical community in this whole country and the world that we are with you. Our solidarity is with you all,” he said.

In another post, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar condemned the incident and urged to implement more stringent measures to protect women.

“The inhuman crime against the young lady doctor and the mob attack on the hospital have shocked the entire nation. This should never be repeated,” he wrote on X.

The body of a 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College last week. According to the police, the incident took place between 3am and 5am.

The autopsy report of the victim indicated that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death. According to the probe, after severely hurting and sexually assaulting the doctor, the arrested accused, identified as Sanjoy Roy, killed her by throttling and smothering her.

Protests across country

The gruesome incident has spared widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community across the country.

The Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across Delhi will be holding a joint protest march on Friday, August 16, from the Nirman Bhavan in the national capital, while the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) will hold a candle march at India Gate at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest rally on Saturday to demand justice for the victim. The rally will be held from Moulali to Dharmtala in Kolkata.

Earlier on Thursday, hundreds of people smashed through police barricades to storm the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, wrecking the emergency unit, several wards and medical equipment at the government facility, even as the streets throbbed with irate protesters at midnight marches.