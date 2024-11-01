Srinagar: First-ever grand Diwali celebrations illuminate Lal Chowk. See photos

For the first time, a grand Diwali celebration was held at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Thursday, October 31 where hundreds of locals and tourists came together to light diyas to mark the festival of lights. The city centre, Lal Chowk in Srinagar, which buzzes with tourists during the day, came alive in the evening, with the entire market aglow as Diwali was celebrated on Thursday.(PTI)

Srinagar's City centre, which buzzes with tourists during the day, came alive in the evening, with the entire market aglow as Diwali was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm, news agency PTI reported.

Officials said this was the first time such a grand Diwali celebration was held in the city centre. A tourist from Gujarat's Rajkot told PTI, “I am feeling very happy to be here. The atmosphere here is very great. I have not witnessed such a festive atmosphere anywhere.”

“We are thankful to the people of Kashmir who supported us and joined in our celebrations,” said another tourist.

People burst firecrackers during the Diwali festival celebrations at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar on Thursday.(PTI)

A significant security presence was established in the area to ensure smooth celebrations.

“This is really Naya Kashmir. We had never thought that we could celebrate Diwali in such a grand manner here. The atmosphere is electric. It is much better than what we see in Gujarat. I want to tell everyone that there is no threat here, everything is peaceful and locals are supportive,” said another tourist from Gujarat.

A priest performs 'puja' during the Diwali festival celebrations at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Thursday night.(PTI)

People light 'diyas' during the Diwali festival celebrations at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Thursday night.(PTI)

People light 'diyas' to form 'Jaya Bharat' during the Diwali festival celebrations at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday.(PTI)

A senior official was quoted by Greater Kashmir as saying, “We have put all the security arrangements in place to ensure the smooth facilitation of the celebrations. Every effort has been put into creating a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.”

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans at Sir Creek border

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Thursday with personnel from the BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area of Gujarat's Kachchh. Later, he shared a video in which he described his Diwali with the security personnel as “memorable”.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A memorable Diwali with our security personnel in a remote and inhospitable area in Kutch!”

Modi stressed that Bharat cannot afford to compromise on any part of its borders, expressing confidence in the determination of India's soldiers.

“Today, Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders. That's why our policies align with the resolve of our armed forces. We trust the determination of our soldiers, not the words of our enemies,” PM Modi told the soldiers.

This is not the first time PM Modi has celebrated Diwali with India's brave forces. In 2017, he spent the festive occasion with jawans in the Gurez Valley, close to the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. During that visit, he exchanged sweets, greeted the jawans, and acknowledged their sacrifices and dedication to the nation.

Similarly, in 2014, PM Modi made a surprise visit to Siachen on Diwali, where he praised the valour and courage of armed forces personnel. He highlighted that the unwavering commitment of the jawans allows 125 crore Indians to celebrate Diwali and live their lives in comfort and security.