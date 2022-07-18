Srinagar police issue helpline number to report bribe cases
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a helpline number under the supervision of Srinagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) to report any demands of bribe or favour by its personnel.
In a tweet, the Srinagar police urged the public to come forward for transparent policing.
“General Public is requested to bring to light any demand of bribe or favour from any officer/ personnel of district police at 9596770502. This number is directly under supervision of SSP Srinagar,” the police said in the tweet.
“The impetus is on transparent policing & hassle free citizen centric services,” it said.
On Sunday, former deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Sheikh Imran said in a tweet: “Corruption has reached its peak. People take bribe in their own bank accounts. I have sent proofs to @anandkumar9876 director @JKACB &I am hopeful at least he will act swiftly against corrupt. A crystal clear case to nab &book culprits &stop corruption. @manojsinha_ _@HMOIndia”.
In response, SMC mayor Junaid Mattu said: “True. It’s almost roadside knowledge now (with established and unquestionable proof) that a public servant has accepted multiple bribes in his personal bank account yet for some very odd reason the legal and penal cognizance is being deliberately averted. Is JKNC being protected?”
