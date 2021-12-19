Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Srinagar: Security forces gun down LeT terrorist in overnight encounter
india news

Srinagar: Security forces gun down LeT terrorist in overnight encounter

According to the inspector-general of Kashmir Police, the terrorist had infiltrated India back in 2016 and was through all these years active in the general area of Harwan. He had also been involved in several terrorism-related crimes, the official added.
Police sources said they have inputs that a number of foreign militants are currently active in north Kashmir districts. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Joint security forces of the Indian armed forces and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police on Sunday gunned down a terrorist in the Harwan area of Srinagar, officials said in an update later in the day. According to the J&K Police, the slain terrorist has been identified as one Saifulla alias Abu Khalid, who was a resident of Pakistan's Karachi and affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

According to Vijay Kumar, the inspector-general of Kashmir Police (IGP), the terrorist had infiltrated India back in 2016 and was through all these years active in the general area of Harwan. He had also been involved in several terrorism-related crimes, the official added.

The police said the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Harwan area of Srinagar, following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The encounter, which brought down Saifulla, took place overnight.

According to the J&K Police, about three Pakistani terrorists were killed within Srinagar city limits within the past 33 days. “They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on police, security forces, and also connected with civilian killings,” the IGP Kashmir said. “It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent on disturbing the peace in the Valley, especially in Srinagar city.”

Earlier this week, a terrorist was killed in a similar encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Last week, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was also slain in the same area.

The Union home ministry, however, told the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session that terror-related incidents in the Union territory have dropped from 255 in 2019 to 206 this year since the scrapping of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

“The security in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly since August 2019 and there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents,” said minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai. “Security grid has been further strengthened and infiltration of terrorists from across the border has also come down significantly.”

Topics
srinagar jammu and kashmir indian army jammu and kashmir police lashkar-e-toiba
