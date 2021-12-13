Home / India News / PM Modi seeks details of Srinagar terror attack; Jaish claims responsibility
india news

PM Modi seeks details of Srinagar terror attack; Jaish claims responsibility

Two policemen lost their lives while 12 others were injured as terrorists opened fire on their bus on the outskirts of the city.
The police bus which came under attack (ANI)
The police bus which came under attack (ANI)
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, his office tweeted on Monday, adding that he also extended his condolences to the kin of the policemen who lost their lives in the attack.

Also Read | Terrorists open fire at police bus on Srinagar outskirts, 2 cops die, 12 hurt

“PM @narendramodi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared on Twitter.

 

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Vijay Kumar, IG, Kashmir, said that the Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed the responsibility for the attack. “This evening, a bus carrying 25 of our personnel was attacked by two-three terrorists. 14 injured, out of which 2 martyred, while 12 are out of danger,” Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi jammu and kashmir
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out