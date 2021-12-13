PM Modi seeks details of Srinagar terror attack; Jaish claims responsibility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, his office tweeted on Monday, adding that he also extended his condolences to the kin of the policemen who lost their lives in the attack.

“PM @narendramodi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Vijay Kumar, IG, Kashmir, said that the Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed the responsibility for the attack. “This evening, a bus carrying 25 of our personnel was attacked by two-three terrorists. 14 injured, out of which 2 martyred, while 12 are out of danger,” Kumar said.