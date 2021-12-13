Terrorists open fire at police bus on Srinagar outskirts, 14 cops injured

At least 14 police personnel were injured on Monday after terrorists opened fire on a bus they were travelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The attack on the police bus carrying armed personnel took place near Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of the city.

All the injured personnel have been rushed to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, officials said, adding further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Rangreth area, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.