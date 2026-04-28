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SSB may increase quota for ex-Agniveers from 10% to 50%, exempt tests

The SSB proposal mirrors similar draft rules prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:35 am IST
By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
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The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has proposed to increase the reservation for ex-Agniveers in recruitment to the central force from 10% to 50% while exempting them from written examinations and physical efficiency tests, according to a draft circular from the SSB.

People prepare themselves for the physical fitness test of Indian Army Agniveer recruitment drive,(ANI)

The move comes as the first batch of around 2,600 Agniveers, inducted into the Navy in November 2022, is likely to retire later this year and become eligible to join the various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The SSB proposal mirrors similar draft rules prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). HT reported on April 14 that the CISF has also proposed a 50% reservation for ex-Agniveers along with exemptions from written and physical tests.

The CISF guards key infrastructure installations across the country, while the SSB secures the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders. Both forces are also deployed for internal security duties, including elections and the Amarnath Yatra

For the post of Constable (General Duty), the SSB’s draft recruitment rule stated: “Ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from the written examination, physical standard test (PST), and physical efficiency test (PET).”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital.

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