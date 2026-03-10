Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said it was the government's responsibility to "secure the future of Agniveers" after they retire from the military, pointing out that a 10 per cent horizontal reservation for them is in place in the state's uniformed posts. Govt's responsibility to secure future of every Agniveer: CM Dhami

The chief minister was interacting with cadets enlisting as Agniveers at Government Inter College Bhararisain in Gairsain, the state's summer capital.

A cadet, OP Kandari, asked Dhami regarding the government's plans on employment opportunities for Agniveers after they complete their service.

Dhami explained that the state government has 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in uniformed positions , while the central government was also providing opportunities to Agniveers in various fields.

"It is the government's responsibility to secure the future of every Agniveer," he said.

During the interaction, Agniveer cadets asked the chief minister questions on several topics.

When asked if he ever considered joining the Army as the son of a soldier, Dhami said he has seen the discipline and dedication of the Army up close. "With the same commitment and dedication with which our soldiers perform their duties, I strive to serve the people of Uttarakhand as the chief servant of the state."

Responding to another question, Dhami said public representatives should be polite in their interactions with people but sometimes "tough and bold decisions" have to be taken in the interest of the state.

The CM said Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code , and pass strict laws against cheating in exams as well as riots.

He said that the government was committed to give new impetus to the state's development.

