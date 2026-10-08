‘Stabbed in back, chest, arms’, ‘stones hurled’: Shocking details emerge in IndianOil officer's murder in Maharashtra

Four people, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of IndianOil officer Mahesh Shelke, who was stabbed to death at a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Tuesday. Amon

IndianOil officer Mahesh Shelke was allegedly stabbed seven times and killed while he and his team were sealing a petrol pump in Ambachondi village, Hingoli, on Tuesday. (HardeepSPuri/X, Representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused have been identified as Shravan Wakude, Rahul Dhaije, Umesh Pandvir, and Lata Pandvir, news agency PTI reported citing an official.

What happened?

The alleged murder happened at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday following an argument between Shelke and one of the accused.

Shelke, who was a manager and field officer with IndianOil, was part of a team that had gone to seal the outlet in Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil when an argument allegedly broke out with the family members of the pump owner and others present at the site.

Also read: IndianOil officer stabbed 7 times during op to seal Maha petrol pump; Petroleum minister seeks swift action

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, Umesh Pandvir along with four other accused attacked the manager with a sharp object and they asked him, "How can he give the petrol pump to someone else to operate? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Umesh Pandvir along with four other accused attacked the manager with a sharp object and they asked him, "How can he give the petrol pump to someone else to operate? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said that the petrol pump had been allotted to Sahebrao Pandavveer around two years ago. The outlet had remained shut for nearly three months because of technical problems, following which the company initiated proceedings to take possession of it, HT reported earlier.

During the visit, while the operator’s family allegedly sought more time to restart the pump, the company officials insisted on proceeding with the action, which led to an argument.

The incident has drawn comparison with the 2005 killing of IndianOil officer S Manjunath in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Stabbed in back, chest, arms’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shelke suffered heavy blows when the attack happened and was stabbed seven times. Police said that he was stabbed in the back, chest, arms, and stomach.

"He was stabbed in the back, chest, head, arms and stomach. Stones were also hurled during the attack. Shelke was taken to a taluka hospital in Vasmat where he was declared dead," the PTI report quoted a Kurunda Police Station official as saying.

Also read: Puri, IndianOil chief seek swift action after officer’s killing in Hingoli

Petroleum minister seeks swift action

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought swift action from Maharashtra authorities after the murder and condemned the incident as a "heinous and unacceptable act of violence".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also said that the government and IndianOil will extend all possible support to Shelke's family.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in their hour of unimaginable grief and shock. @PetroleumMin and @IndianOilcl firmly stand with them and will extend all possible support,” Puri wrote in a post on X.

“The issue has been taken up with the senior-most officials of the Maharashtra Government and Police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible, in accordance with law,” he added.

‘Bright and promising sales officer’

IndiaOil described Shelke as a "bright and promising sales officer" whose "commitment and sincerity had earned him the respect of his colleagues".

"At this hour of immense grief, IndianOil stands firmly with his bereaved family and is extending all possible support to them," the firm said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

IndianOil Officers Association called the incident “unacceptable” and called on the Petroleum ministry and Maharashtra authoritied to nab the accused and extend immediate support to Shelke's family.

“There must be zero tolerance for violence against oil company officers performing their duty. Justice must be swift, firm and exemplary,” the association said.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent, PTI)