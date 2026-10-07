IndianOil officer stabbed 7 times during op to seal Maha petrol pump; Petroleum minister seeks swift action

An IndianOil officer was allegedly stabbed to death at a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Tuesday. IndianOil officer Mahesh Shelke was allegedly stabbed seven times and killed while he and his team were sealing a petrol pump in Ambachondi village, Hingoli, on Tuesday. (HardeepSPuri/X, Representative)

Mahesh Shelke, a manager and field officer with IndianOil, was part of a team that had gone to seal the outlet in Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil when an argument allegedly broke out with the family members of the pump owner and others present at the site.

The incident took place at around 4:30 pm, police said, as per PTI. The dispute ended with Shelke allegedly being stabbed seven times with a knife, killing him at the spot.

The petrol pump had reportedly been non-functional earlier and had resumed operations a few days before the incident, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri and IndianOil have now sought swift action from the Maharashtra government and police. Puri said Shelke was reportedly shutting down the IndianOil retail outlet as part of the team when he was attacked.

"The issue (stabbing of Shelke) has been taken up with the senior-most officials of the Maharashtra government and police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible, in accordance with law," Puri said on X.

He described the killing as a "heinous and unacceptable act of violence" and said the Petroleum ministry and IndianOil would provide all possible support to Shelke's family. Puri added that the safety, dignity and security of energy-sector personnel remain paramount.