'Guise of friendship unacceptable': CM Yogi Adityanath on Ghaziabad teen murder

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condemned the murder of 17-year-old in Ghaziabad.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(HT_PRINT)

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Adityanath questioned the nature of friendship between the accused the victim. He also added that parents who fail to guide their children are committing a serious mistake.

“Dosti, kaisi dosti?... aapne Ghaziabad me dekha hoga, dosti ki aadh me choorebaazi, sweekarya nahi, katayi sweekarya nahi hoga... agar koi apni nalayak aulad ko samjha nai paa raha hai toh samjho galti kar raha hai ” [What kind of friendship is this? You must have seen in Ghaziabad, stabbing spree under the pretext of dosti… it is not acceptable at all… if someone cannot make their worthless children understand, then they are committing a mistake]," Yogi Adityanath said.

The UP CM made the remarks at a public event in Bijnor, as a tense calm prevailed in Ghaziabad's Khoda area on Tuesday and many shops remained shut.

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Murder, encounter, 'nalayak aulad', bulldozer: Why Ghaziabad is at the centre of a political storm UP govt announced support to family {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amid heightened security, officials reached the 17-year-old's residence and handed over a government job appointment letter to his family as part of the assistance announced by the Uttar Pradesh government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid heightened security, officials reached the 17-year-old's residence and handed over a government job appointment letter to his family as part of the assistance announced by the Uttar Pradesh government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar and other senior officials met the bereaved family and expressed condolences, according to a PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar and other senior officials met the bereaved family and expressed condolences, according to a PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mandar said the family had been assured all possible assistance by the state government and the appointment was part of that commitment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandar said the family had been assured all possible assistance by the state government and the appointment was part of that commitment. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the district administration, victim's mother, Saroj, has been offered a contractual post of sanitation supervisor in the sanitation department of the Khoda municipality.

Officials said the appointment is not restricted to her alone and, with the family's consent, any eligible member of the family may take up the job.

The appointment letter has been handed over to the family, which can decide among themselves who will join the post, officials said, adding that the measure is aimed at providing financial support to the family.

What is happening?

According to police, the teenager was allegedly lured to a street by the accused and his associates on May 28, where an argument over a motorcycle turned violent. Investigators said the accused stabbed the boy before fleeing the scene.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava had earlier told HT that the incident took place around 3.30 pm on May 28.

"It appears the accused called the boy over, following which a verbal altercation broke out. The accused then allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbed him and fled along with his friends," Srivastava said.

The officer added that the injured teenager's friends informed his family, who rushed him to a hospital in Noida. He later succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Also Read | Class 11 student stabbed to death in Ghaziabad; 3 of 5 accused arrested

‘Operation clean sweep’

Meanwhile, the district administration and police launched a three-day 'Operation Clean Sweep' in Khoda, involving verification of tenants, commercial establishments, unauthorised properties and suspected criminal elements.

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District Magistrate Mandar said three madrassas operating in the area were sealed after they were found to be functioning without recognition.

"During the verification drive, three madrassas were identified which were being run without registration with the Madrasa Board or the Minority Welfare Department," Kumar told reporters.

The operation is being carried out jointly by police, officials from the Basic Education Department and the Minority Welfare Department, Kumar said.

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