Stalin takes stock of Covid-19 situation in TN, a day after results

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin, who is likely to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s next chief minister on May 7, reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state a day after his party comprehensively won the state assembly elections.

On Monday, Stalin held a meeting at his residence with the state chief secretary, Rajeev Ranjan, health secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior bureaucrats and ordered that supplies of life-saving drugs like Remdesivir are sent to other major towns besides Chennai, which is the biggest Covid hotspot in the state. He also said that the state will ensure availability of an adequate number of beds and oxygen to infected patients.

DMK’s legislature party will meet on Tuesday at the party headquarters to internally elect Stalin as their leader so that he can stake the claim to form the government. “It will be a simple affair at the Raj Bhavan due to the Covid situation,” Stalin had said Sunday night after the party’s victory.

Meanwhile, out-going chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami submitted his resignation to governor Banwarilal Purohit. Accepting it, Purohit dissolved the 15th legislative assembly and asked Palaniswami and his cabinet ministers to continue till the new government arrives in office. AIADMK has called for a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on May 7. The party which is being jointly run by Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam will have to elect a leader of opposition.

Tamil Nadu advocate general Vijay Narayan resigned on May 1, a day before counting, citing personal reasons and is likely to return to his private practice. His resignation letter was circulated on Monday. Ex-chief secretary K Shunmugam, too, resigned as advisor to the government citing personal reasons. He was appointed as advisor to the Palaniswami-led government for a year from January 31 after his tenure ended.

Meanwhile, the DMK refused to reveal names of contenders for key cabinet posts. “We will decide all that in the meeting called for tomorrow after we elect him (Stalin),” said the party’s organising secretary R S Bharathy. Stalin is being advised by the party high command that includes general secretary Durai Murugan, treasurer T R Baalu, party veteran TKS Elangovan. He has also been consulting with his late father and five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi’s advisors, personal assistants and few former bureaucrats.

In neighbouring Puducherry, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader N Rangaswamy met Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan to stake claim to form the next government. AINRC won 10 seats and its ally BJP won 6, giving the alliance 16 MLAs- enough to form the government in the 30-seat assembly.

