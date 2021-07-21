Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Stalin urges PM not to proceed with marine fisheries bill in House
india news

Stalin urges PM not to proceed with marine fisheries bill in House

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the Union government not to move the Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021 during the current session of Parliament
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:41 AM IST
“This issue is of grave concern to Tamil Nadu, particularly among the coastal districts,” Stalin said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Many provisions in the proposed Bill go against the interests of the local fishermen communities and certain clauses infringe upon the rights conferred to the States under the State List of the 7th Schedule of Constitution of India.”

Stalin said the union government has proposed to move the Bill without adequately addressing the concerns and well-being of Indian fishermen who are traditionally engaged in this occupation for their livelihood for generations.

“While we understand and appreciate the need to protect and preserve the marine eco system, we also consider it equally important that the livelihood and interests of the traditional fishermen are clearly protected,” said his letter released by the government. “As the proposed Bill has many disturbing clauses, like criminalisation and imprisonment of fishermen, use of force against fishermen, levy of charges, levy of huge penalties etc., it has resulted in widespread protests and disquiet.”

Stalin asked for the Bill to be put through wider debate and discussion. After the union government had obtained all views from stakeholders on the Bill in its present form, he said a decision on moving a fresh Bill could be taken.

