Stalin's 2024 warning to BJP as Tamil Nadu CM meets Senthil Balaji at hospital

As Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin went to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai to meet minister Senthil Balaji who fell sick during his interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate, Stalin said people will teach BJP a lesson in the 2024 elections. Stalin issued a statement saying that the ED officials troubled Senthil Balaji to such an extent during the interrogation that he suffered chest pain. Senthil Balaji was cooperating with the probing officials, still, he was 'pressured' to the point of suffering chest pain, Stalin said. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin met minister Senthil Balaji at the hospital on Wednesday.

What was the need for such a long probe when his minister was cooperating with the officials, the chief minister said and asked whether such an inhumane action by the ED officials was warranted. "Whatever the case is, Senthil Balaji will face it legally. We will firmly continue with our political stand. The DMK will face the case legally with resolve," the Chief Minister said. "DMK will not be cowed down by BJP's intimidation. People are watching such oppression and will give a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Stalin said.

Senthil Balaji's wife S Megala on Wednesday moved a habeas corpus plea in Madras high court against her husband's arrest, saying that she had no information about Senthil's arrest.

Stalin and united opposition for 2024

MK Stalin has been a key player in stiching an alliance of the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He has already met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and a mega meeting of the opposition leaders will take place in Patna on June 23.

Senthil Balaji's arrest -- opposition leaders stand united

The ED arrested Senthil Balaji after hours of questioning him in an alleged money laundering case. Visuals showed the minister breaking down at the hospital where he was being taken for a medical examination after the arrest. While the DMK accused the ED officials of exerting pressure on Senthil Balaji that he fell sick, the BJP leaders said he was just indulging in some drama.

The Congress, alliance partner of the DMK, condemned the late-night arrest of Senthil Balaji and termed this as nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it. "None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen move," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party issued a statement condemning the arrest of Senthil Balaji. "The manner in which he was arrested despite his health condition is inhumane and raises serious concerns about the working methods of the ED. This arrest is a part of the continued attack on India's opposition, and it undermines the very foundations of our democracy. We stand in solidarity with Balaji and all those opposition leaders who have been victims of BJP's undemocratic targeting," AAP said.

