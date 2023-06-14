ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji for alleged money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji for alleged money laundering after questioning him for hours, people aware of the matter said and added he was hospitalised after complaining of uneasiness. Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was hospitalised after his arrest as he complained of uneasiness. (ANI)

The arrest came hours after chief minister MK Stalin slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s “backdoor tactics” against its political opponents as ED launched raids at premises linked to Balaji as part of its probe against him in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, Karur and Erode on Tuesday.

Balaji’s official residence in Chennai and his office at the state secretariat were among the premises raided.

ED was expected to seek Balaji’s custody after producing him before a special court later on Wednesday.

News agency Press Trust of India quoted Balaji’s ministerial colleague P K Sekar Babu citing symptoms that suggested Balaji was tortured. It cited TV visuals and said Balaji was uneasy while being hospitalised.

Babu told reporters that Balaji was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit. “He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when he called him by his name. He is under observation... there is swelling near his ear... doctors say there is variation in his ECG [electrocardiogram]... these are symptoms of torture.”

State law minister S Reghupathy, who visited the hospital, questioned the need for raiding Balaji’s house non-stop for hours.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was also among the Cabinet ministers who visited Balaji in the hospital even as central paramilitary personnel were deployed there.

The allegations against Balaji date back to 2011-15 when he was the transport minister in the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government. Crores of rupees were allegedly taken from candidates in return for promised jobs. Many candidates did not get jobs despite allegedly paying bribes.

Balaji quit AIADMK after former chief minister J Jayalalitha’s death in 2016. He joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in December 2018

In May, the Supreme Court allowed the ED to continue its money laundering investigations in the alleged scam overruling a Madras high court order in 2022.

Balaji was arrested two weeks after the income-tax (I-T) department raided over 40 places across in Tamil Nadu linked to the minister.

On Tuesday, Stalin called ED’s raid at the secretariat office of Balaji a direct assault on the federal principle. “The BJP will learn it the hard way soon. The silence of people who are watching the BJP’s cheap acts of vindictive politics should not be underestimated. It is nothing but the calm before the storm of 2024 [national polls] that will sweep BJP away.”

His West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, condemned the BJP’s “political vendetta” against Tamil Nadu’s DMK government and said misuse of central agencies continues while calling them unacceptable and desperate acts.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the raids as a form of the Union government’s harassment and intimidation. He said such gross misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents has been the hallmark of the Modi government and that these tactics will not succeed in silencing the Opposition. “They only reinforce its determination and resolve to continue its democratic struggle against the anti-people policies of the Modi government.”

Balaji on Tuesday said he was on his morning walk when the raids began and added that necessary documents were submitted to the I-T department when they conducted searches two weeks back.

DMK leader R S Bharathi wondered whether ED was targeting Balaji since there was a power cut for 15 minutes when Union home minister Amit Shah was at the Chennai airport on June 10. He linked the raids to Shah’s visit to the state and added they have an ulterior motive.

Bharathi called the raids also a diversionary tactic since the BJP’s ally AIADMK was threatening to break the alliance.