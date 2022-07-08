Stalker stabs girl in west Delhi, suspect arrested, say police

A Class 12 schoolgirl was allegedly stabbed in her chest and stomach by one of her neighbours on Thursday morning at Shahpura area under Tilak Nagar police station in west Delhi, officers aware of the case details said, and added that the accused has been arrested.

Ghanshyam Bansal, deputy commissioner of police (west), said the accused, identified as Shivam Singh, 22, was allegedly stalking the victim, and stabbed her on Thursday morning when she was going to the school on a scooter.

“The accused works with a private housekeeping agency in a hospital. He and the victim lived in the same locality, Guru Nanak Nagar in Tilak Nagar. The police said that both of them reached the crime spot around the same time, and after talking for a few minutes, they started arguing. Moments later, Shivam stabbed the girl with a dagger and fled on his scooter. Some local residents who heard the victim crying in pain rushed to help her and took her to a private hospital. The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident,” Bansal said.

Based on technical surveillance, the police questioned at least eight people and launched a manhunt for the accused. “A case under section 307 (attempt) to murder was registered and the accused was nabbed,” he said.

When contacted, Geeta (single name), the mother of the victim, alleged the accused had been stalking her daughter for the past two years. She added that she has also approached the police in May to seek help. “I am a widow and I work as a domestic help in the area. Shivam has been stalking my daughter for the past two years. Briefly, she befriended him but when she came to know about the mischiefs he was involved in, she distanced herself from him. We first requested him to be away from my daughter, but when our requests fell on deaf ears, we filed a complaint against Shivam on May 28 at the Tilak Vihar police post. However, the police just took an undertaking from Shivam on a blank paper and let him go,” she said.

When contacted, a doctor at the hospital said, “We’ve so far transfused six units of blood. Her situation is still critical as the wounds on stomach and chest are deep.”

