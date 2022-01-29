‘State should decide IAS officer’s deputation, not Centre’: Jagan Mohan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday spoke out against the central government’s proposal to amend the All India Service (IAS) rules that seeks to empower the Centre to post IAS, IPS and IFoS officers on central deputation without the consent of the state government concerned.

The proposed changes have already been opposed by 11 of the 17 states that have so far responded, with most arguing that these would kill the federal compact. The 11 states which have communicated their reservations to the proposal are Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar and Karnataka (which is expected to revisit its stand).

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening, the chief minister welcomed the idea of taking the IAS officers to the Centre on deputation but stressed that the state government should have the option of deciding which officer should be sent on central deputation.

“The state government is in a better position to assess who all can be spared for Government of India on deputation, keeping their professional as well as personal requirements in mind,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He said that a strong and sufficiently manned team of the AIS officers at the helm of affairs in the central government is essential to ensure smooth and seamless functioning of the government.

“I strongly believe that states would benefit immensely from such well-functioning departments in the Government of India. Further, more IAS officers from the state cadre in different levels at central government will help the state in pursuing the issues pertaining to the state with Government of India,” he said.

However, the chief minister opposed the proposed amendments to the AIS rules which state that the concurrence of the state government or the officer may not be necessary and the officers chosen by the central government for deputation may have to be relieved by the state government within the stipulated period irrespective of the willingness of the state government.

He said IAS officers form the most important part of the state administration, handling various responsibilities. The state government generally gives no-objection certificates to officers requesting for central deputation, which gives some flexibility to the government to carefully plan such deputations without adversely affecting the state interests.

“The proposed amendment may take away such an important flexibility from the state government. The sudden deputation of the officers would derail some critical projects taken up by the state and also their personal lives considering their families, children and their education,” he said.

