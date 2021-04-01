States gear up for 3rd phase of vaccine drive; key to limiting 2nd wave: Experts

States readied new inoculation centres, stocked extra doses of vaccines and trained workers to deal with a possible surge of beneficiaries as India opened up Covid-19 immunisation to all citizens above 45 from Thursday, marking a critical milestone in the country’s fight against rising infections.

Experts say the third phase of the drive – the first phase was aimed at frontline workers and the second at those above 60, or above 45 with comorbidities – is pivotal because picking up the pace of shots will determine if vaccinations can control the second wave of cases. Earlier phases were dogged by a slow rollout, teething problems, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

The Centre asked states and Union Territories to identify low vaccine-coverage pockets, particularly in districts reporting a surge in new infections, and take corrective action. National Health Authority CEO and Empowered Group on COVID Vaccination chairperson RS Sharma and Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with health secretaries, mission directors of NHM and immunisation officers of all states and UTs. States were also asked to focus on vaccine storage and reduce wastage.

In Maharashtra, which is driving the surge, officials said they didn’t immediately plan to add more centres to the 3,000 functional sites. The state has 33 million people above 45.

“Against the capacity of inoculating more than 3lakh beneficiaries every day, our average vaccination is 2.5 lakh. This means we can take up additional number of beneficiaries from the new group from the phase starting from tomorrow. If needed we will increase the number of centres with the permission from the central government,” said an official from the health department.

In Uttar Pradesh, vaccination will commence at all wellness centers, medical colleges, government hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres. The state has 4,500 vaccination sites, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

Officials in Bihar said it was left with around 800,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine as it prepares to vaccinate 18 million people above 45. The state decided to increase vaccination centers from 1,700 to 2,500.

“With 8 lakh doses of vaccine remaining, the Centre has committed to send additional 8 lakh doses of vaccine on April 2,” said Manoj Kumar, executive director, state health society, Bihar. Given the shortage, the state is rotating vaccines from underperforming cold chain points to districts where vaccine utilisation was more.

Punjab said it will vaccinate on all seven days and use every government health centre. The state has around 7.5 million people above 45. Neighbouring Haryana said it plans to inoculate 200,000 people on the first day across 2,000 sites. In Madhya Pradesh, the state government set up 3,500 centres to inoculate 350,000 people daily. “We review the vaccination daily and if needed, the centers would be increased,” said Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer. There are 14.5 million people in the state above 45.

Uttarakhand said it will focus on the capital Dehradun and Haridwar, where the Mahakumbh is starting from Thursday. “We will be focusing on districts where more Covid cases are being reported like Haridwar and Dehradun. We have enough centres and if the need arises we will increase the centres,” said Kuldeep Singh Martoliya, Uttarakhand’s in-charge for immunisation. The state has 2.5 million people above 45.

Andhra Pradesh aimed to vaccinate 10 million people above 45 and state health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said the vaccination will be done in 1,500-odd primary health centres. In Telangana, shots will be administered at 935 vaccination centres. “Fifty lakh people above 45 are expected to get vaccinated from April 1,” director of state health G Srinivasa Rao said.

Odisha’s director of family welfare Bijay Panigrahi said while vaccinating street vendors, meat and fish sellers, auto and bus drivers, school and college teachers, salon and barber shop employees and security guards will be prioritised. He said the state has 11.6 million people above 45. The state will vaccinate them at 1,200 sites.

In Assam, no additional vaccination centers have been opened. The state has 4,948 government facilities and 289 private hospitals registered to vaccinate people. “The existing ones would be enough to cope with the demand. In coming days, we are planning to expand the vaccination drive to ensure that all eligible get vaccinated in the quickest possible time,” said Munindra Nath Ngatey, director, health services (family welfare), Assam.