The Lok Sabha seat share for all states will increase by 50 per cent, and the proportionate allocation will be frozen for 25 years -- till 2051, according to a copy of the Bill set to be tabled in Parliament during a special sitting starting November 30.

According to the Bill, accessed by HT, the delimitation exercise will be carried out on the basis of the last published census. (File Photo/Sansad TV) more less

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The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, cites Article 81 of the Constitution and states, "(a) in clause (1),–– (i) in sub-clause (a), for the words “five hundred and thirty”, the words “eight hundred and fifteen” shall be substituted; (ii) in sub-clause (b), for the word “twenty”, the word “thirty-five” shall be substituted."

"(b) in clause (3), in the proviso,–– (i) for the words and figures "until the relevant figures for the first census taken after the year 2026 have been published", the words and figures "until the year 2051" shall be substituted; (ii) in item (ii), for the figures and word "2001 census", the words, brackets and figures "latest published census figures available on the date of the commencement of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Act, 2026" shall be substituted," it added.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Govt's delimitation plan: 50% seat hike for every state, Lok Sabha strength ceiling rises to 850 50% seat hike, Lok Sabha strength ceiling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Govt's delimitation plan: 50% seat hike for every state, Lok Sabha strength ceiling rises to 850 50% seat hike, Lok Sabha strength ceiling {{/usCountry}}

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The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union territory (UT) to facilitate the implementation of women's reservation in Parliament and state and UT legislative assemblies. If enacted, the Centre will constitute a delimitation commission to carry out the exercise.

According to the Bill, accessed by HT, the delimitation exercise will be carried out on the basis of the last published census.

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Furthermore, after the delimitation, the number of seats in Lok Sabha seats will increase up to 850, 815 will be from states and 35 from UTs.

Also Read | How Centre's delimitation plan could change India's electoral map: A look at state-wise numbers

Union Cabinet approves Constitution amendment bill

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Constitution 132nd Amendment Bill. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came a day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced a four-day Parliament sitting, scheduled to begin on November 30 and conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies.

Deep Dive What does the proposed 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats with a freeze until 2051 mean? The bill proposes increasing seats for every state by 50% while preserving the existing proportion of seats among states for 25 years, until 2051. The allocation ratio is based on the 1971 Census. Why were states’ Lok Sabha seat shares frozen in 1976? The freeze was linked to concerns that states which controlled population growth could lose representation compared with states where population grew faster. The policy was later described by the government as a measure to support family planning. How would the proposed freeze address southern states’ concerns about delimitation? Southern states have argued that allocating seats using newer population figures could reduce their share despite their population-control efforts. The proposed bill would keep the existing ratio of seats among states in place until 2051 while increasing each state’s seats by 50%.