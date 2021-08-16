States, UTs have got at least 567 million Covid vaccine doses till now

The Centre has provided at least 567 million Covid vaccine doses across the country by now, as per the health ministry records on Sunday, August 15. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 this year.

As on Sunday morning, the Centre had provided 567,614,390 doses to the states and Union Territories. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 540,253,875 doses. As many as 30,390,091 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals. Another 500,240 doses are in the pipeline.

According to the Delhi government data, the city had around 740,000 vaccine doses – 286,000 Covaxin and 457,000 Covishield – were left on Sunday morning. The bulletin said the stock can last up to six days.

Also Read | Puri’s Jagannath Temple to reopen for devotees in 2nd phase from today

The health department recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against the coronavirus at “the present rate of vaccine supply”.

The Centre has provided at least 567 million Covid vaccine doses across the country by now, as per the health ministry records on Sunday, August 15. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 this year.

As on Sunday morning, the Centre had provided 567,614,390 doses to the states and Union Territories. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 540,253,875 doses. As many as 30,390,091 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals. Another 500,240 doses are in the pipeline.

According to the Delhi government data, the city had around 740,000 vaccine doses – 286,000 Covaxin and 457,000 Covishield – were left on Sunday morning. The bulletin said the stock can last up to six days.

Also Read | Puri’s Jagannath Temple to reopen for devotees in 2nd phase from today

The health department recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against the coronavirus at “the present rate of vaccine supply”.

Meanwhile, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Kerala on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state which has been reporting a surge in infections. Mandaviya’s visit will come nearly two weeks after he spoke to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over rising cases in the state. Seeking the state government’s cooperation in managing the pandemic, the Union health minister also wrote to Vijayan, urging him to take more proactive measures to control the spread of the virus.