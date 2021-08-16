Puri’s Jagannath Temple to reopen for devotees in 2nd phase from today. Check guidelines

Jagannath Temple in Puri will be opened gradually for the general public from Monday in second phase in adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines, Covid appropriate behaviour, and physical distancing rules, said Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA). However, all devotees will be allowed entry for the darshan from August 23.

The temple had reopened on August 12 in the first phase after remaining shut for over three months amid the Covid-19 restrictions. Only family members of the servitors were allowed to enter the temple in the first phase, reports PTI.

The SJTA said that the residents of the Puri Municipality area will be allowed entry for darshan from August 16 to August 20 and the darshan timings will be from 7am to 7pm on all days when the temple is open, reports news agency ANI.

The general public will be allowed entry from August 23, an official said, according to news agency PTI.

“A meeting was held on August 4 with Chhatisa Nijog members and all other stakeholders under the chairmanship of Dr. Krishan Kumar, the Chief Administrator of SJTA to discuss the matter. After detailed discussions and considering all the connected matters, it was decided to open the Temple on August 16, 2021 under strict guidelines,” an official notification released by the SJTA on August 11 stated, reports PTI.

The temple was shut on April 24 this year amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and remained closed during the Ratha Yatra.

Here's the latest guidelines of temple reopening

1. The temple would remain closed on all weekends and major festivals, further added STJA.

2. The temple will remain closed for public darshan on all Saturdays and Sundays as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus and in order to sanitize the temple premises.

3. The temple will also remain closed on major festive occasions in order to avoid any surge in the transmission of Covid-19 on account of huge gatherings that are expected on such festive occasions.

4. Devotees from outside Puri will have to produce the final Covid-vaccination certificate or Covid-negative RT-PCR report of testing done within 96 hours. They will also have to carry a government-issued identity card such as Aadhaar.