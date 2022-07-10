Steps taken to rescue Amarnath pilgrims from state, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government has taken all measures to rescue pilgrims from the state who are on the Amarnath Yatra that remains suspended after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst on Friday evening claimed at least 16 lives.

More than 40 people are still missing after the cloudburst near the cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir and rescue operations are still on.

According to initial reports, more than 100 people from Karnataka are participating in the pilgrimage, said the CM.

“Kannadigas from the state who are on Amarnath Yatra are safe. There is no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas. We are in contact with the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Union government,” Bommai told reporters.

“We have launched a helpline for the purpose. Already about 15-20 yatris have contacted us seeking help and providing information about their current location. A rescue operation will be launched immediately to bring them back. Officials of the Union government, BSF and ITBP are engaged in the rescue operations,” the chief minister said/

Karnataka home minister Aaraga Jnanendra said that special officers have been deployed to bring pilgrims from the state, stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, safely back home. He told media persons on Saturday that the officials are making all efforts to bring each stranded Kannadiga safely to Karnataka. The state government has been in constant touch with the Centre for the past few days.