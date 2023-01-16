Stir against proposed Bankey Behari Temple corridor: Markets remained shut for 2nd day straight, protestors write to PM, CM in blood

AGRA To oppose the proposed Bankey Behari Temple corridor in Vrindavan, traders kept markets near the revered shrine shut on Monday. This was the second consecutive day when the markets were kept closed to protest the project involving 322 constructions like shops, and houses, among others. The protestors even wrote 108 letters in blood seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The letters -- addressed to the PM and the CM -- will be presented to the district magistrate of Mathura on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad high court will hear the petition against the proposed temple corridor on Tuesday. During the hearing, the state government is expected to submit the estimation of land cost and proposed development plan for the Bankey Behari Corridor before the court.

“We kept the shops shut for two days to protest the proposed corridor which would be built at the cost of the cultural heritage of Vrindavan. The demolition of establishments for the proposed corridor is against the wishes of those residing here and running shops in the area close to the Bankey Behari Temple for years. We will decide the future course of our action following the HC decision,” said Amit Gautam, the president of Bankey Behari Market Association. He pointed out that about 400 shops were kept shut in protest.

In a similar vein, Kunwar Chand Nishad from Vrindavan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti said, “Vrindavan is a heritage city and its ‘kunj gali’ (narrow lanes) are ancient. So, we will not allow any plan which might damage them.”

On the other hand, the local BJP representatives -- including BJP MP from Mathura and BJP MLA from Goverdhan (Mathura) -- believe that the proposed corridor will help in the management of the large number of pilgrims who come to pay their obeisance at the Bankey Behari Temple. The idea of the proposed corridor gained momentum after the Janmashtami rush at the temple last year that claimed the lives of two devotees.

“The corridor will attract more international tourists paving the way for employment opportunities in Mathura and Vrindavan,” said BJP MP Hema Malini in a statement while ruling out apprehensions raised by locals who fear that the proposed corridor would damage Vrindavan’s heritage.

“The ancient culture of Vrindavan and the natural beauty of Vrindavan will remain intact and the whole project would be undertaken as per the direction of the court,” said the actress-turned-politician. She also assured traders and shopkeepers in Vrindavan that their concerns would be addressed.

