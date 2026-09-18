Stones pelted at Ganesh idol procession, mosque in Bhatkal, say police

Situation in Bhatkal area in Uttara Kannada district remained tense following reports of stone pelting on a Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession as well as a mosque and madrasa late on Wednesday, police said, adding that both sides filed counter complaints with the police after the incident.

India News

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The incident took place between 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm on Gulmi Railway Station Road as a procession organised by the Taland Public Ganeshotsava Committee passed through the area. The Ismail Sunni Jamiya Mosque and Tajus-Sunna Arabic Madrasa, which occupies ground floor of the same building, were allegedly targeted.

A complaint filed at Bhatkal Town Police Station by Abdul Alim, secretary of the mosque, states that two window panes of the madrasa were damaged.

The incident drew members of Muslim community to police station where they sought arrest of those responsible. Police intervened as the gathering became tense, with senior officials reaching the station and asking those present to remain calm. Uttara Kannada SP Deepan MN said, “Counter complaints have already been registered. We will take immediate action on it. Police personnel have already reached the spot.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Whoever has committed any wrongdoing, we will certainly take action against them. All we are asking is that you allow us to do our work,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Whoever has committed any wrongdoing, we will certainly take action against them. All we are asking is that you allow us to do our work,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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A separate complaint was filed by Raju, president of the Taland Public Ganeshotsava Committee. It alleges that unidentified people standing beside the road threw stones towards the Lord Ganesh procession when it reached the mosque.

Ganapati Naik, a Taland resident and community representative who was part of the procession, said the situation became tense near the mosque after stones were allegedly thrown towards the procession.

“When the procession reached the vicinity of the mosque, someone among the people standing on either side of the road allegedly threw stones at the procession. Some youths became angry and wanted to protest, but they were pacified and taken along with the procession to the immersion site,” Naik said. He added police stopped the group on its return from the immersion and informed them that stones had allegedly been thrown at the mosque. The procession was then directed along another route to prevent confrontation.

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Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence connected to the procession. Additional police personnel have been deployed. Officials said the situation was under control and normalcy had returned.