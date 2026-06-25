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'Stood far away': Big claims made by Chetan Chaudhary's family in Pune trek murder case

Babulal Chaudhary, Chetan's father, has refuted the allegations against his son and told HT that his son was being framed in the case.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 08:45 am IST
By HT News Desk
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In a twist in the murder of the Pune realtor, the father of one of the accused, Chetan Chaudhary, has alleged that his son is not involved in the case. Chetan, who is believed to be Siya Goyal's boyfriend, has been accused of helping Goyal plan the murder of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal.

Chetan Chaudhary seen wearing a hoodie in the CCTV footage at the foothills of Lohagad on June 18. (Sourced)

Babulal Chaudhary, Chetan's father, has refuted the allegations against his son and told HT that Chetan is being framed in the case.

“Chetan told me that he was staying away from them at the fort. He is being framed by the so-called wealthy people. Siya and Chetan were good friends, and to save herself, she implicated my son,” he told HT.

Also Read | Pune trek murder: The CCTV visuals that blew lid off businessman's killing by fiancé, her boyfriend

However, speaking to news agency ANI – at a time not known – the father stated that Chetan's family had no idea who Siya was.

Udayram also stated that the family was unaware of any relationship between Siya and Chetan.

Over 2,000 calls recorded between Siya, Chetan: police

As the investigation into the case continues, police have stated that there were over 2,004 calls between Siya and Chetan, averaging around 8-10 calls per day.

The officer, Dinesh Tayade, senior police inspector at Lonavla rural police station, also told HT that the calls and messages between the two accused continued even after Ketan Agarwal’s murder.

Ketan, a 25-year-old real estate director from Gahunje in Maharashtra's Pune, was pushed to death from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala by his fiancée and her alleged lover, officials said.

Initially, the case of Ketan's death was ruled as an accident, where he fell into a gorge while taking pictures.

As HT reported earlier, the duo have confessed to the murder. However, the victim's father has stated that his son's murder was the second attempt on his life by Goyal, who also comes from an affluent business family in Pune, and her 22-year-old partner, Chetan Chaudhary.

 
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HT News Desk

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 'Stood far away': Big claims made by Chetan Chaudhary's family in Pune trek murder case
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