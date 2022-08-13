Stories of jawans’ valour to be part of school books: Pradhan

The valour of Indian soldiers will be included in the school curriculum and textbooks to inculcate a sense of responsibility towards the nation among students from an early age, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

Addressing a gathering during the ‘Veer Gatha’ project organised by the defence ministry, Pradhan said, “To strengthen the sense of ‘responsibility towards the nation’ from an early age, the education ministry in consultation with the defence ministry will also work to include the valour of our soldiers and India’s veergatha in the last 75 years into the school curriculum and our textbooks.”

“I also took the opportunity to appeal to all citizens to visit the exhibitions showcasing the horrors of partition. The Government of India has organised these exhibitions at several key public places, including railway stations, airports, educational institutions, and petrol pumps, among others,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day across the country to remember the “struggles and sacrifices of our people”.

During the event, defence minister Rajnath Singh felicitated 25 winners of the ‘Veer Gatha’ contest that was organised as a part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to spread awareness among children about the gallant deeds and sacrifices of the Armed Forces. In the nationwide contest held between October 21 and November 20, 2021, over 804,000 students from 4,788 schools were encouraged to share inspirational stories through essays, poems, drawings and multimedia presentations. After several rounds of evaluation, 25 students were selected and declared as ‘SUPER-25’.

He thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for initiating the ‘Veergatha Project’. He said it is vital to develop a strong patriotic fervour and a sense of gratitude towards our jawans.

“The Super 25 and Veergatha Project have brought out young India’s patriotism and respect for our heroes in the most creative ways,” he said. He assured the education ministry would soon develop an institutional mechanism for awarding academic credits for certificates received under this initiative.

Pradhan suggested renaming the contest as “Super Sena 25” to honour the Indian soldiers.

(With PTI inputs)