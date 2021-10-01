Strangulated city, now want to come inside: SC to farmers' body over nod to Jantar Mantar stir

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up protesting farmers body for moving court seeking permission to continue its blockade of the highways and holding a Satyagrah at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The apex court said the farmers, who have been staging a nearly year-long agitation along the borders of Delhi against three centrally passed farm laws, have strangulated the entire city and now want to come inside Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar told the counsel appearing for petitioners ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, a body of farmers and agriculturists, and its president, said the ryots are obstructing traffic and blocking trains, besides highways through their agitation.

The court said citizens have equal rights to move freely and without fear and their properties are being damaged in the protest. The court said “There has to be some balanced approach.”

“There can be no question of protests when you have approached the Court. Once you have approached court against three farm laws, have trust in judicial system and let the matter be decided… You have strangulated the city and now you want to enter the city and hold protests," the court told the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

When the petitioner said it is not part of the ongoing protests causing blockades, the court directed it to file an affidavit in this regard and submit a copy of their petition to the Attorney General and Centre. The matter was posed for further hearing on October 4.

On Thursday, the apex court called for redressal through judicial forum, agitation or parliamentary debates while referring to the agitation and said highways cannot be blocked perpetually.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)