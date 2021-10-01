Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Strangulated city, now want to come inside: SC to farmers' body over nod to Jantar Mantar stir
india news

Strangulated city, now want to come inside: SC to farmers' body over nod to Jantar Mantar stir

The Supreme Curt said the farmers are obstructing traffic and blocking trains, besides highways through their agitation. It further said citizens have equal rights to move freely and without fear.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up protesting farmers body for moving court seeking permission to continue its blockade of the highways and holding a Satyagrah at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The apex court said the farmers, who have been staging a nearly year-long agitation along the borders of Delhi against three centrally passed farm laws, have strangulated the entire city and now want to come inside Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). 

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar told the counsel appearing for petitioners ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, a body of farmers and agriculturists, and its president, said the ryots are obstructing traffic and blocking trains, besides highways through their agitation. 

The court said citizens have equal rights to move freely and without fear and their properties are being damaged in the protest. The court said “There has to be some balanced approach.” 

Also read | Farmers protest: SC asks how can highways be blocked perpetually

RELATED STORIES

“There can be no question of protests when you have approached the Court. Once you have approached court against three farm laws, have trust in judicial system and let the matter be decided… You have strangulated the city and now you want to enter the city and hold protests," the court told the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

When the petitioner said it is not part of the ongoing protests causing blockades, the court directed it to file an affidavit in this regard and submit a copy of their petition to the Attorney General and Centre. The matter was posed for further hearing on October 4.

On Thursday, the apex court called for redressal through judicial forum, agitation or parliamentary debates while referring to the agitation and said highways cannot be blocked perpetually.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court farmers protest farmers protest in delhi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Seven states to see very heavy rainfall due to severe Cyclone Shaheen till Oct 4

‘Congress is in tune with idea of India, celebrates Constitution’: Mevani

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat begins Jammu visit, to hold day-long meetings at Keshav Bhawan

Tata Sons said to be selected as winning bidder for Air India: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP