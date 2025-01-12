Developed nation is achievable with the strength of India’s youth: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The dream of a developed nation is achievable with the strength of India’s youth, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday as he emphasised the crucial role of India’s youth in shaping the country’s future over the next 25 years. He was addressing the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, on the occasion of National Youth Day commemorating Swami Vivekananda’s 163rd birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on Sunday (ANI)

The event saw the participation of 3,000 Indian youth aged 15 to 29.

Speaking of his faith in Swami Vivekananda’s vision, Modi said, “Today, the whole nation is remembering and saluting Swami Vivekananda Ji. Swami Ji had immense faith in the youth of India. He believed in their potential to solve every problem. Like Vivekananda Ji believed in you, I believe in him and everything he envisioned for India’s youth.”

Referring to the G-20 Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in September 2023, Modi said, “In this very place where global leaders discussed the future of the world, the youth of India are now shaping the road map for the next 25 years. It is my great fortune to be here with you.”

He also recounted a meeting with young athletes at his residence in September 2024. “One athlete stood up and said, ‘Modi ji, you might be the PM for the world, but for us, PM means param mitra (best friend),’” he shared.

Expressing his immense trust in India’s youth, Modi added, “I firmly believe that with the strength of India’s youth, the dream of a developed nation is achievable. Some may think this is an impossible goal, but I believe otherwise. If the vision of Viksit Bharat guides every decision, step, and policy, no power can stop us from becoming a developed nation. A developed India will be empowered economically, strategically, socially, and culturally.”

Also Read: An hour before G20 Summit, PM asked Kant to evolve ‘consensus’ on Delhi declaration: Book

During the event, Modi witnessed presentations by youth leaders on women empowerment, sports, culture, startups, and infrastructure. He also released a book titled Yuva Shakti’s Vision for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.