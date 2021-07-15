Strong immune response in mixed jab: Studies

New Delhi: A second shot of a messengerRNA (mRNA) based Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine administered to those vaccinated with first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) vaccine induces a strong immune response, researchers have found in two separate studies , one of which was released on Thursday .

On Thursday, the New England Journal of Medicine published the results of a study conducted by conducted at the University Hospital of Northern Sweden in CoVacc, with Umeå University, Sweden, serving as trial sponsor, which showed that an AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S) shot followed by a Moderna (mRNA-1273) one generated more immunity than two doses of the former. the study was conducted on 88 healthcare workers.

The second study, published in late June in Lancet, was conducted at five university hospitals in Spain (Hospital Universitario de Cruces, Vizcaya; Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona; Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, Barcelona; Hospital Clínico San Carlos, Madrid; and Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid), with funding by Instituto de Salud Carlos III, and showed the effectiveness and safety of a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2) vaccine on those who received one dose of the AstraZeneca one. The study covered 676 individuals.

Both studies are important because they show the advantages of mixed vaccine regimen, something that countries could use to their advantage while planning second doses, and, significantly, while planning so-called booster doses (a third dose) that may be required , a year or so after people have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine -- although most countries in the world are currently preoccupied with vaccinating as many people as they can.

“BNT162b2 given as a second dose in individuals prime vaccinated with ChAdOx1-S induced a robust immune response, with an acceptable and manageable reactogenicity profile,” said the study paper in which researchers meant to assess the immunogenicity and reactogenicity of BNT162b2 administered as second dose in participants primed with ChAdOx1-S.

In clinical trials, immunogenicity is largely a measure of how well a vaccine works; while as reactogenicity refers to the adverse reactions that take place soon after receiving the vaccine shot.

In the Moderna study , researchers found antibody levels up to 125 times higher when the second dose was mRNA-1273 as compared to five times higher when the second dose was also AstraZeneca.

“We conclude that the mRNA-1273 vaccine can efficiently stimulate the SARS-CoV-2–specific B-cell memory that has been generated by a prime dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine 9 to 12 weeks earlier and that it may provide better protection against the B.1.351 variant than a ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 boost. These data also suggest that mRNA vaccines… may be useful for vaccination strategies in which a third dose is to be administered to persons who have previously received two doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.”

Commenting on mixing Covid-19 vaccine doses, WHO chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, on Tuesday tweeted, “Individuals should not decide for themselves, public health agencies can, based on available data. Data from mix and match studies of different vaccines are awaited - immunogenicity and safety both need to be evaluated.”

Experts say it is time to think about booster doses.

“We need to start thinking about this now as at some point we would need a booster dose. It would however depend on how the pandemic pans out. But we do have an idea that it is not going to be long-lasting immunity, but how long it is going to last we don’t know yet. Therefore, it’s time we start thinking about booster shots,” said Dr Navin Kumar, head, clinical microbiology and infection control, Manipal Hospitals.