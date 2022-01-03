Students denied entry to class for wearing Hijab

Bengaluru: Six students were denied entry into classes by college authorities in Udupi district, located around 400 km from Bengaluru, for wearing hijabs, the students and their parents claimed. The incident took place at the government pre-university college for women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, the parents of these students along with activists held a protest against the authorities for not allowing the students inside the class for three days.

Apart from not being allowed into the class over the dress code, the students also complained that they are not being allowed to talk in Urdu, Arabic and Beary languages. The girls stood outside the classroom for three days in protest. The students claimed though their parents approached the principal Rudra Gowda for talks, he refused to hold a discussion on the issue.

The girls said they have not been given attendance for the last three days and feared they might face an attendance shortage. “We were told to bring our parents to college, but when they arrived, school authorities made them wait for some three to four hours,” a student told media. Another student said, “ Everything was fine before we started wearing the hijab, but now we are being discriminated in this manner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

College principal Rudra Gowda said the students can wear hijabs on the school premises, but not inside the classrooms. The rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms, he said. Talking to the media in Udupi, the college principal, clarifying on the issue, said a parents-teachers meeting will be called to discuss the matter.

“There are no provisions to have hijab as the uniform in our school’s rules. For the past three days, six students out of a total of 60 Muslim girl students are arriving at the college wearing Hijab. So, we have not allowed them to attend classes. They can attend classes if they remove the Hijab. We have called their family members and discussed the issue,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, a delegation including some students at the college along with some members of the Islamic Organization of India approached district collector Kurma Rao regarding the incident. Five girls who were stopped from entering the classroom were part of the delegation. Rao was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Udupi unit chief Nazeer Ahmed said that the party will stage a protest if the students are not allowed to attend classes with their hijabs. In a press conference, the Campus Front of India warned of gherao if the college does not reconsider its decision of not allowing Muslim girls to wear hijab.

The issue comes up at the time when the Karnataka government is pushing for the anti-conversion bill. The bill is yet to become a law as it is yet to be approved by the Legislative Council. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the bill as both constitutional and legal. He said that the bill aimed at getting rid of the menace of religious conversion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}