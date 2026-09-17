Students flag crumbling infrastructure at Jawaharlal Nehru University hostel

A ceiling fan fell in the women’s wing of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Tapti Hostel on Tuesday, prompting students to raise concerns over safety and deteriorating infrastructure on the campus.

Built in 1997 to accommodate women students, Tapti Hostel was expanded in 1999-2000 with an additional wing for male students, turning it into a co-educational residential facility with a capacity of 400.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) alleged that the university had failed to act despite students repeatedly raising infrastructure-related concerns through protests, petitions and hunger strikes.

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“Last night, a ceiling fan collapsed in a room at Tapti Hostel. Fortunately, no student was present in the room at the time but this could easily have resulted in serious injury or death. This is not an isolated incident. In the wake of the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse, where poor infrastructure cost students their lives, it has become impossible to ignore the same warning signs here at JNU,” JNUSU said in the statement.

“For years, students have raised these concerns through protests, petitions, and hunger strikes, yet the administration has failed to take meaningful corrective action. The decay is visible across the campus - in classrooms, in hostels with leaking ceilings and crumbling walls, and even in spaces central to student life such as Teflas (JNUSU’s office),” the statement added.

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{{^usCountry}} Built in 1997 to accommodate women students, Tapti Hostel was expanded in 1999-2000 with an additional wing for male students, turning it into a co-educational residential facility with a capacity of 400. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Built in 1997 to accommodate women students, Tapti Hostel was expanded in 1999-2000 with an additional wing for male students, turning it into a co-educational residential facility with a capacity of 400. {{/usCountry}}

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Students said the hostel is currently grappling with deteriorating infrastructure, including crumbling plaster, heavily rusted emergency exits with missing steps and broken or missing window panes, forcing some residents to use mosquito nets and other makeshift coverings.

“In July last year, a portion of the roof collapsed in the female students’ wing and then that particular area was repaired. Then in December last year, I had raised concerns about the broken glass panes in the windows. The panes were added in a few rooms after almost two weeks of the complaint. Many students still manage to cover the window with cardboard, mosquito nets, and curtains,” said a student who has been residing in the hostel since July 2024.

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Students alleged that conditions become particularly difficult during the monsoon, when leaks are common across rooms. They said cupboards placed against damp walls can barely be used unless the walls are first covered with a protective layer.

“If something major happens, minor repairs are carried out. But no steps are taken for overall maintenance and renovation. The only persistent response the administration gives us is that there’s no fund,” said Ranvijay, a JNU PhD scholar and All India Students’ Association activist.

JNUSU joint secretary Danish Ali said lack of cleanliness, particularly in washrooms, was another major concern.

“In several parts of the hostel, the ceiling casting is clearly visible. The flushes in some washrooms do not work, forcing students to use handheld water containers. Health issues such as urinary tract infections are also quite common among students in the women’s wing,” Ali said.

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Queries sent by HT to the JNU administration regarding the fan incident, infrastructure and hygiene concerns did not elicit a response.